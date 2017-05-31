Canada to give C$850 mln in aid to firms hit by U.S. lumber tax

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will give around C$850 million ($630 million) in aid to help the softwood lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on exports, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Most of the aid will be in the form of loans and loan guarantees, said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. A formal announcement will be made on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3497 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)