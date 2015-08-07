FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. officials to look into Chinese refrigerant imports
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. officials to look into Chinese refrigerant imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will keep looking into low-priced Chinese imports of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) products, used in air conditioning and refrigeration, after the U.S. International Trade Commission found on Friday that there was a reasonable indication of injury to U.S. producers.

The complaint was filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, whose members include Arkema SA, the Chemours Co, Honeywell International Inc, Hudson Technologies Inc, Worthington Industries Inc and Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexichem .

The Department of Commerce is due to hand down a preliminary decision on whether to impose anti-dumping duties on the products by Dec. 2. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.