MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - A ministerial meeting aimed at working towards a deal for the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact has been set for May 26-28, the head of Chile’s trade body said on Thursday.

“The meeting is agreed, from the 26th to the 28th of May,” said Andres Rebolledo, head of the Chilean government’s trade body Direcon.

The TPP, when agreed, will cover 40 percent of the world economy and includes the United States and Japan. (Reporting by Dave Graham)