US rejects duties on steel wire from China, Mexico

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade panel on Monday rejected proposed duties on steel wire from China and Mexico after determining U.S. producers were not harmed by the imports.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 4-2 to deny duties in the case filed last year by steel wire companies in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The panel also denied duties last week in two other cases involving refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico and steel wheels from China. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)