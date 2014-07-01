FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets preliminary duties on Chinese steel wire rod imports
July 1, 2014

U.S. sets preliminary duties on Chinese steel wire rod imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday set preliminary duties of up to 81 percent on imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from China after ruling they were produced using unfair government subsidies.

Commerce set a preliminary subsidy rate of 81.36 percent for Hebei Iron & Steel and 10.30 percent for Benxi Steel and all other producers and exporters in China.

The complaint about imports of hot-rolled carbon steel and alloy steel rod from China, which totaled $313 million in 2013, was made by ArcelorMittal USA, Charter Steel, Evraz Pueblo, Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone Consolidated Industries and Nucor Corporation.

Commerce is due to make its final decision by Nov. 12, at the same time as its final decision in a parallel investigation into dumping of the steel wire rod. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
