U.S. finds dumping of residential washing machines from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had made a final determination that certain large residential washers were being imported from China at below fair value, and it set duties on the products of up to 52.5 percent.

If the U.S. International Trade Commission makes a final determination that the domestic injury was harmed by the imports, the duties will become final. The ITC is scheduled to make its decision on or about Jan. 23, 2017. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)