6 months ago
Imported Chinese truck, bus tires do not hurt U.S. industry -U.S. ITC
February 22, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 6 months ago

Imported Chinese truck, bus tires do not hurt U.S. industry -U.S. ITC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.

The ITC announced its ruling in a statement, but gave no other details on its finding, which follows a probe launched last year after a petition by a union, the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.

The ITC said would give more information on its investigation later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

