U.S. makes final finding imported China truck, bus tires dumped, subsidized

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it made a final finding that bus and truck tires from China were dumped and received countervailable subsidies.

The countervailing duty subsidies ranged from 38.61 percent to 65.46 percent and antidumping duties ranging from 9 percent to 22.57 percent, the department said in a statement.

In 2015, U.S. imports of more than 8.9 million truck and bus tires from China were worth $1.07 billion, the statement said.