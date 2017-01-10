FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. finds harm from dumping of washing machines from China
January 10, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

RPT-U.S. finds harm from dumping of washing machines from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to headline or text)

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had made a final finding of harm to a U.S. manufacturer after a Commerce Department probe last year found some large residential washers were being imported from China at below fair value.

The ITC decision means imposition of final duties on the products of up to 52.5 percent.

The investigation followed a petition by Whirlpool Corp over imports of washers manufactured in China by two South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc. In 2015, imports of such washers from China were valued at an estimated $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)

