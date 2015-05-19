FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton wants currency manipulation addressed in trade deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton wants currency manipulation addressed in trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants any trade legislation to address concerns over “currency manipulation,” a statement that puts her at odds with the White House over granting Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) to the president.

“It needs to try to address the manipulation of currency,” Clinton said at a roundtable during a campaign stop in Iowa.

The Senate is to vote on TPA this week, a key measure that will move President Barack Obama closer to enacting a key 12-nation Asia Pacific Trade deal that is part of his diplomatic pivot to Asia.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.