FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Sen. Durbin says key vote on fast-track bill in doubt
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Sen. Durbin says key vote on fast-track bill in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Monday raised doubts that there was enough support among Democrats to propel controversial trade legislation over a procedural hurdle on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Senator Dick Durbin said, “At this point it’s very questionable” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, can round up the 60 votes needed to limit debate on whether to formally bring “trade promotion authority” legislation onto the Senate floor. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.