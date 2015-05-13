U.S. House Speaker Boehner upbeat on fast-track trade prospects

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said a majority of Congress supports granting President Barack Obama “fast-track” negotiating authority to help complete a Pacific Rim trade deal.

Speaking to reporters, Boehner said that despite “a little bump in the road” on Tuesday when a test vote failed in the Senate, “at the end of the day I think there’s a majority in the House and Senate for giving this president Trade Promotion Authority.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)