FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Commerce Dept sets import duties on Chinese containers
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Commerce Dept sets import duties on Chinese containers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies.

Under Commerce’s preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers, including those produced by China International Marine Containers, will face anti-subsidy duties of up to 10.46 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers.

In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China. The duties must still be confirmed in a final decision by Commerce and by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.