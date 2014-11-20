U.S. sets import duties on transport containers from China

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday set duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were sold below cost in the United States.

Under the department’s preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers will face anti-dumping duties of up to 153.24 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers. Some containers, including those produced by China International Marine Containers, face a lower 24.27 percent rate.

In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China.

The duties, which must still be confirmed in a final decision by the Commerce Department and by the U.S. International Trade Commission, would come on top of anti-subsidy duties set in September. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)