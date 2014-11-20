FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets import duties on transport containers from China
November 20, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets import duties on transport containers from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday set duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were sold below cost in the United States.

Under the department’s preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers will face anti-dumping duties of up to 153.24 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers. Some containers, including those produced by China International Marine Containers, face a lower 24.27 percent rate.

In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China.

The duties, which must still be confirmed in a final decision by the Commerce Department and by the U.S. International Trade Commission, would come on top of anti-subsidy duties set in September. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)

