China, India, 11 others on U.S. list for intellectual property concerns
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 30, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

China, India, 11 others on U.S. list for intellectual property concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - China and India remain on a U.S. priority watch list for lax rules on copyright, trade secrets and other intellectual property rights (IPR) violations in an annual review of trading partners published by the U.S. trade representative on Thursday.

The trade representative office listed 13 countries on its priority watch list for 2015, including Russia and Ukraine as well as well as China and India, and another 24 on a lower-level watch list. China’s new rules to promote the local technology sector were noted as a concern.

“Such new measures include conditioning market access on use of Chinese indigenous IPR, (research and development) being conducted in China and the provision of source code to the Chinese government,” the office said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
