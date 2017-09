WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday rejected a push to beef up rules against currency manipulation in a key trade bill.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 24 to 14 against an amendment that would have allowed sanctions against countries that deliberately weaken their currencies to make their exports cheaper and removed trade deals that do not contain such rules from streamlined congressional procedures. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)