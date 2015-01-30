Senate committee chairman: U.S. must target currency manipulation

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Obama administration must insist that U.S. trading partners pledge not to manipulate currencies when negotiating trade deals, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said on Friday.

“Pretending these concerns don’t exist will not suffice. The administration must engage much more effectively with Congress on this issue if they want to receive strong support for TPA (trade promotion authority) and any subsequent trade agreements,” Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said in remarks prepared for delivery to the American Enterprise Institute. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)