February 4, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-US lawmaker urges caution tackling currency in trade deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States has to walk a fine line when trying to address currency manipulation in trade agreements, the head of a congressional committee responsible for trade said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for the administration to use trade deals to force trading partners to stop deliberately weakening their currencies to make their exports cheaper.

U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said the dollar’s role as reserve currency meant the United States had to find a balance and also make sure it did not fall foul of any rules it might suggest.

“It has to be done very carefully so that it doesn’t come back to bite us,” he told reporters, adding that he shared the Obama administration’s view on the issue.

“No one denies manipulation, the question is, what’s the most effective way to address it?”

Ryan said he hoped to move quickly to introduce legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress, known as trade promotion authority (TPA), but had no firm timeline in mind.

How to improve lawmakers’ access to draft negotiating texts was one issue still being worked through, he said.

But Ryan said he wanted to have the fast-track bill passed before negotiators from 12 nations reach final agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade pact which would cover 40 percent of the world economy.

Officials say it will take at least six months to translate any agreement into legislation Congress can vote on, and if the deal is not voted on this year it risks being sidelined by the U.S. presidential race.

“It’s fair to say: TPA spring and TPP fall,” he said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown)

