Obama backs trade bill tweak that stops short of currency sanctions

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The Obama administration supports an amendment to trade promotion authority legislation that would improve scrutiny of currency policies but stops short of punishing currency manipulators with sanctions or duties, an official said on Wednesday.

“The administration is supportive and thinks the amendment is constructive,” the official, who asked not to be named, said of the amendment drafted by Democratic Senators Michael Bennet and Tom Carper. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)