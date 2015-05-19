FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to press currency policy around Asia-Pacific trade talks
#Market News
May 19, 2015

U.S. to press currency policy around Asia-Pacific trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The United States will press potential partners in an Asia-Pacific trade pact for a parallel understanding on currency policies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“In my conversations with our 11 negotiating partners I point to the strong feeling in our country, the strong feeling in our Congress” over currency policies, Lew told a panel, referring to Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks.

“And it’s the reason we can have a conversation with them about what can we do in the context of TPP on currency,” he said. “So we will continue the conversation on a very hard issue like currency and I think we will achieve something.” (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

