WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday backed a trade enforcement bill with tough rules against currency manipulation despite objections from the White House that the measure would breach international trade laws.

The Senate voted 78-20 to pass the bill, which also toughens customs procedures and raises the threshold for customs duties for packages sent from overseas to $800, from $200. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)