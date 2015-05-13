U.S. senators reach deal to move on with fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders agreed on Wednesday on a deal to move towards debating legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would hold separate votes on a customs bill, which contains rules against currency manipulation, and another bill granting trade preferences, he said.

McConnell also took steps to bring on a new procedural vote to clear the way for debate on a bill to grant the White House authority to negotiate trade deals and speed them through Congress.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said the proposal was “fair” and offered a path forward.