FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Fast-track' trade bill derailed in House in blow to Obama
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

'Fast-track' trade bill derailed in House in blow to Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday blocked legislation to “fast-track” trade deals through Congress as lawmakers defeated a related measure on aid to workers hurt by trade, dealing a big blow to President Barack Obama.

The measures had been joined together and the defeat of the program providing aid for U.S. workers who lose their jobs because of trade pacts ends, at least for now, a drive in the House to pass the fast-track bill, which Obama needs to finish negotiating a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal.

However, House Republican leaders might still hold a vote on fast track to give members an opportunity to share their views. Even if it passes, the legislation is still dead in the House for now. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.