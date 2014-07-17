FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets import duties on Chinese chlorination chemicals
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 17, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets import duties on Chinese chlorination chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water after finding the products were being sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.

The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.

The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013, imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an estimated $8.1 million.

The decision is subject to final rulings from Commerce, due by Nov. 28, and the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by Jan. 12 2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.