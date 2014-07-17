FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. sets import duties on imported chemicals, high-tech steel
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. sets import duties on imported chemicals, high-tech steel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds final decision on steel)

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing water and confirmed duties on high-tech steel from Germany, Japan and Poland after finding the products were being sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.

The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.

The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013, imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an estimated $8.1 million.

Commerce also set final anti-dumping margins on imports of grain-oriented electrical steel from Germany, Japan, and Poland, affecting companies including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation.

The steel, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical power transformers, will face duties of up to 241.91 percent, in the case of Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division of ThyssenKrupp AG.

The complaint was lodged by AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum Corp IPO-ALGL.N and the United Steelworkers union.

The calcium hypochlorite decision is subject to final rulings from Commerce, due by Nov. 28, and the U.S. International Trade Commission, due by Jan. 12, 2015. The ITC will make its final decision on the steel duties by Aug. 30. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.