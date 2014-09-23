U.S. Commerce Dept confirms import duties on some Czech steel

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday confirmed duties on imports of specialized steel from the Czech Republic, after finding the goods were being sold too cheaply in the United States.

In Commerce’s final decision, grain-oriented electrical steel imports, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical power transformers, will face duties of up to 35.93 percent - higher than the preliminary decision.

The complaint was lodged by AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum Corp IPO-ALGL.N and the United Steelworkers union. Just over $9 million worth of the Czech steel was imported in 2013.

The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final decision in the case by Nov. 6. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)