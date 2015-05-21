FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner: No pledge to hold House vote on U.S. Ex-Im Bank renewal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner: No pledge to hold House vote on U.S. Ex-Im Bank renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has made no commitment to hold a vote on renewing the Export-Import Bank, which will have to shut down unless it is reauthorized before its mandate expires on June 30.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged to hold a vote on renewing the bank in June, according to Senate Democrats.

Boehner, also a Republican, said he pledged to take up a reauthorization bill only if one is passed by the House Financial Services Committee. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.