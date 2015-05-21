Boehner: No pledge to hold House vote on U.S. Ex-Im Bank renewal

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has made no commitment to hold a vote on renewing the Export-Import Bank, which will have to shut down unless it is reauthorized before its mandate expires on June 30.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pledged to hold a vote on renewing the bank in June, according to Senate Democrats.

Boehner, also a Republican, said he pledged to take up a reauthorization bill only if one is passed by the House Financial Services Committee. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Emily Stephenson)