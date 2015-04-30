FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner says would support U.S. Ex-Im Bank closure
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner says would support U.S. Ex-Im Bank closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he would support any plan to reform the U.S. Export-Import Bank or let its charter expire if one of those plans can win approval from the House Financial Services Committee.

Boehner told a news conference, however, that he is concerned about job losses that may result from closing the federal trade finance agency. He said he has told House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, an opponent of the Ex-Im Bank, that a plan was needed soon.

“I’ve told the chairman he needs to come up with a plan,” Boehner said. “If he does nothing, the Senate is likely to act” to renew the bank’s charter, due to expire on June 30. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.