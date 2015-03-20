White House: committed to limits on coal for Export-Import Bank

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it is committed to ending government financing for most coal-fired power plants overseas, a day after a bipartisan bill proposed overturning limits on coal-fired plant projects by the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

“The administration is strongly committed to the long-term reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank,” said White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman.

“We are also fully committed to ending public financing for the most polluting power plants overseas, except in the poorest countries, and oppose language that would hinder implementation of the president’s Climate Action Plan,” Friedman told Reuters. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)