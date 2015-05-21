FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Republicans said to pledge June vote on Ex-Im Bank
May 21, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate Republicans said to pledge June vote on Ex-Im Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote in June to renew the Export-Import Bank’s charter before it expires at the end of that month, Democratic Senator Patty Murray said on Thursday.

Murray, speaking to reporters outside the Senate chamber, said McConnell made the pledge ahead of a procedural vote that advanced “fast-track” negotiating authority for a major Pacific-rim free trade deal.

Some Democrats and one Republican senator had vowed to block the trade promotion authority vote until they received a commitment for a vote on renewing the Ex-Im Bank charter. (Reporting By Anna Yukhananov and David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

