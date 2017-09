WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The White House is hopeful that Congress will reauthorize the Export-Import bank when it returns from recess, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

Funding for the Export-Import bank lapsed when Congress failed to pass a reauthorization bill last month.

Congress will have a chance to restore those funds when it returns Sept. 8, Earnest said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)