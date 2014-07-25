FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets duties on ferrosilicon from Venezuela, not Russia
July 25, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets duties on ferrosilicon from Venezuela, not Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday confirmed final import duties on ferrosilicon from Venezuela and found no dumping of products from Russia, upholding an earlier decision.

Final dumping margins on ferrosilicon, used as an alloying agent in the production of steel and cast iron, were set at 22.84 percent, slightly lower than preliminary levels.

U.S. producers Globe Specialty Metals and CC Metals and Alloys had lodged a complaint alleging the products were being sold too cheaply in the United States, or dumped.

In 2013, imports of ferrosilicon from Russia were valued at about $117.5 million and from Venezuela about $43.3 million.

The International Trade Commission is due to make its final decision in the case by Sept. 7. (Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
