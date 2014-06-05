Dutch company Fokker pays $10.5 mln fine for illegal exports -U.S.

June 5 (Reuters) - Dutch company Fokker Services B.V. has agreed to pay a $10.5 million civil penalty to settle charges involving illegal exports and re-exports of aircraft parts and other technology to Iran and Sudan, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Iran and Sudan are subject to U.S. trade sanctions and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had charged Fokker with 253 breaches of rules on the export of goods controlled for national security, missile technology and anti-terrorism purposes.

The company would forfeit an extra $10.5 million under a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Commerce Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bill Trott)