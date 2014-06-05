FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch company Fokker pays $10.5 mln fine for illegal exports -U.S.
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 5, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch company Fokker pays $10.5 mln fine for illegal exports -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Dutch company Fokker Services B.V. has agreed to pay a $10.5 million civil penalty to settle charges involving illegal exports and re-exports of aircraft parts and other technology to Iran and Sudan, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Iran and Sudan are subject to U.S. trade sanctions and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had charged Fokker with 253 breaches of rules on the export of goods controlled for national security, missile technology and anti-terrorism purposes.

The company would forfeit an extra $10.5 million under a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Commerce Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.