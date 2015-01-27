Top U.S. trade official says closing gaps with Japan on trade

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States is continuing to close gaps with Japan over exports of autos and farm goods, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Froman said the U.S. trade office aimed to successfully conclude a Trans-Pacific Partnership deal in 2015. A deadlock with Japan has been blamed for delays in reaching a deal.

“We continue to work with Japan to address the longstanding barriers to American autos in the Japanese market,” Froman told the Senate Committee on Finance.