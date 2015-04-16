U.S. trade chief says fast-track would move trade deals forward

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Thursday getting authority to move trade deals through Congress quickly would allow the Obama administration to move trade agreements forward.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said although he had not seen details of a new bill, which could be announced later on Thursday, provisions in previous drafts to make rules against currency manipulation a negotiating objective would send a “powerful” signal to trading partners. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham)