U.S. trade chief says fast-track would move trade deals forward
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trade chief says fast-track would move trade deals forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Thursday getting authority to move trade deals through Congress quickly would allow the Obama administration to move trade agreements forward.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said although he had not seen details of a new bill, which could be announced later on Thursday, provisions in previous drafts to make rules against currency manipulation a negotiating objective would send a “powerful” signal to trading partners. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
