REFILE-U.S. senators reach deal opening door to fast-track trade bill
April 16, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. senators reach deal opening door to fast-track trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes day of week to Thursday)

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. senators struck a bipartisan deal to allow a bill to fast track trade deals through Congress to move in parallel with aid for workers hurt by trade, opening the door to introducing the bill as soon as Thursday, they said.

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said a deal with the panel’s top Democrat, Ron Wyden, was close.

At the start of a committee hearing on trade, Hatch and Wyden said the committee could reconvene later on Thursday if needed to consider legislation.

Reporting by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
