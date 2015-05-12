CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Fast-track trade bill looks set to fail first test in U.S. Senate

(In paragraph 3, corrects Wyden’s first name)

* Fast-track legislation faces procedural hurdle in Senate

* Needs to clear 60-vote threshold to proceed

By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A first attempt at removing a procedural hurdle on a Pacific trade agreement appeared likely to fail on Tuesday in the U.S. Senate after a leading pro-trade Democrat said he would oppose a bill to grant President Barack Obama the power to negotiate trade deals.

The Senate vote was one of a series of obstacles to be overcome that hinged on the support of a handful of Democrats. The White House has launched a campaign blitz directed at them in support of granting the president authority to speed trade deals through Congress.

Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said he would vote no and his loss was a major blow to hopes of attracting a sufficient number Democrats to get 60 “yes” votes in the chamber.

Fast-track legislation gives lawmakers the right to set negotiating objectives but restricts them to a yes-or-no vote on trade deals such as the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a potential legacy-defining achievement for Obama.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, hoping to shore up support, reminded his fellow senators that Tuesday’s vote simply would pave the way for debating fast-track legislation.

He said the fast-track bill would be paired with a measure to provide training to workers who lose their jobs as a result of any trade deals. While many Republicans oppose that legislation, Democrats were demanding its inclusion.

Furthermore, McConnell said other trade measures Democrats seek could be debated as amendments to the fast-track bill.

That appeared not to be enough to assuage wavering Democrats. The measure has been opposed by heavyweights such as Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.

If McConnell fails to obtain the 60 votes needed on this first procedural vote, he is expected to take steps that would allow him to try again.

“As you know, one of the things he (McConnell) could do is to move to reconsider at a later time,” said Senator John Cornyn, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican.

The TPP would create a free trade zone covering 40 percent of the world economy - making it the biggest trade deal since the North American Free Trade Agreement liberalized trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

More than two decades later, that pact is blamed by many on the left for factory closures and job losses and has soured sentiment toward the TPP. (Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)