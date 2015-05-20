UPDATE 1-U.S. senators threaten to block trade debate over Ex-Im renewal

(Combines stories on procedural vote, Ex-Im)

By Richard Cowan and Krista Hughes

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Legislation to fast track trade deals through Congress inched a step closer to a U.S. Senate vote on Tuesday but Democratic and Republican senators threatened to block debate until they are assured of a vote to keep the Export-Import Bank alive.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, took procedural steps aimed at bringing a debate on the trade bill, which is seen as key to securing a Pacific trade pact.

McConnell’s move was aimed at limiting the time for considering legislation President Barack Obama wants to help him complete negotiations on the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“It is my hope that we would be able to process a number of amendments ... and then move forward and we’ll have a couple of days to accomplish that,” McConnell said.

Sixty votes are needed in the 100-member Senate to speed up the debate, but reaching that threshold might be difficult.

Democrat Maria Cantwell, one of 13 Democrats who backed an earlier procedural vote on the legislation, said she would not support moving ahead without a promise on the future of the U.S. export credit agency.

Ex-Im’s mandate to support U.S. exporters and foreign buyers of U.S. goods runs out on June 30, when critics want the bank to close.

In a power play to force a vote on Ex-Im, Cantwell was joined by Republican Lindsay Graham, who also voted for the trade legislation, which would restrict Congress to a yes-or-no vote on trade deals and prevent amendments.

“You are not going to get my vote for cloture or anything else this year until we get a vote on the Ex-Im Bank,” Graham said on the Senate floor.

Some conservative Republicans say Ex-Im promotes corporate welfare and say businesses should turn to the private sector for export support. But advocates argue services like credit guarantees and insurance are vital for smaller exporters.