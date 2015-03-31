FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Japan have "significant gaps" on auto market access -U.S. official
March 31, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

U.S., Japan have "significant gaps" on auto market access -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Acting Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Wendy Cutler said on Monday that “significant gaps” in the trade negotiations remain between the United States and Japan regarding access for U.S. automobiles in the Japanese market.

“Japan has zero tariffs on autos and trucks, and yet access to the Japanese automotive market is limited. There is an array of non-tariff barriers in Japan that have effectively closed the Japanese auto market to U.S. producers,” Cutler said in prepared remarks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade negotiations delivered at the Japan Society in New York. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Ken Wills)

