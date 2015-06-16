U.S. House buys time on trade bill until July 30

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday extended the deadline for a second vote on a key part of major trade legislation until late July, giving supporters more time to find ways to rescue the trade bill.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 236 to 189 for an extension until July 30 on the deadline for holding a second vote on a program supporting workers hurt by trade, after an initial vote failed on Friday.

The provision was part of a broader vote on how to handle an intelligence bill. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan)