U.S. launches new trade action against India over solar program

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday launched a fresh challenge to India’s domestic content requirements for its national solar program, saying a second phase of the program announced in October discriminated against U.S. manufacturers.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters that the Obama administration has filed a case at the World Trade Organization over the rules. It is the second WTO challenge Washington has made to India’s solar program. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)