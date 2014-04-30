China, India among countries on U.S. piracy, patents blacklist

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday named China and India among countries on its blacklist of countries failing to properly protect U.S. copyrights and patents but kept their status unchanged from the previous review.

The U.S. Trade Representative did not designate any countries a “priority foreign country,” the worst label in its annual scorecard on how well countries protect U.S. patents, copyrights and other intellectual property rights, which can lead to action against a trading partner.

The United States said it would redouble efforts to seek better IP protection in India, which U.S. businesses had wanted named as the worst offender this year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)