U.S. House Democrat proposes alternative to fast track trade bill

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday he will offer an alternative to legislation to speed trade deals through Congress when lawmakers debate the bill on Thursday.

Michigan’s Sander Levin said his proposal would put a massive Pacific trade pact “on the right track” and provide a path for a deal that could get broad, bipartisan support.

The proposal would make sure that the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership included strong and enforceable currency provisions and new standards on labor, the environment and investor-state disputes, according to a summary.