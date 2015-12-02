FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms import duties on melamine from China
December 2, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. confirms import duties on melamine from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday confirmed steep duties on imports of melamine from China after finding the goods materially injure local producers.

U.S. International Trade Commission policymakers voted unanimously in favor of duties on Chinese imports, after a complaint from the Cornerstone Chemical Company.

Commissioners voted against duties on products from Trinidad and Tobago.

In November, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping duties on imports of melamine from China after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

Commerce imposed duties on Chinese melamine, a powder used in laminates and other surface coverings, of 363.31 percent and anti-subsidy duties of 154.00 percent or higher. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Gregorio)

