U.S. sets preliminary duties on melamine imports from China

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday slapped preliminary duties on imports of melamine from China and Trinidad and Tobago after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies.

The Department of Commerce said duties on melamine, a powder used in laminates and other surface coverings, would range up to 150.52 percent for Shandong Liaherd Chemical Industry Co after a complaint from the Cornerstone Chemical Company.

A final decision is due by Aug. 24. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ted Botha)