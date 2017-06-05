FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce chief extends deadline in Mexico sugar trade talks
June 5, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Commerce chief extends deadline in Mexico sugar trade talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday extended the deadline for sugar trade negotiations between the United States and Mexico by 24 hours, saying extra time was needed to complete "final technical consultations" for a deal.

"The two sides have come together in quite meaningful ways, but there remain a few technical details to work out," Ross said in a statement as time was running out on a Monday deadline. "We are quite optimistic that our two nations are on the precipice of an agreement we can all support, and so have decided that a short extension of the deadline is in everyone's best interest." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)

