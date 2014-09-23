FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lowers final import duties on MSG from China
September 23, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. lowers final import duties on MSG from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set lower final duties on imports from China of food additive monosodium glutamate, known as MSG, and slightly higher duties on Indonesian imports of the additive.

Under the final ruling, MSG imports from China, including from Meihua Holdings Group, face anti-dumping duties of 8.3 percent, revised from a preliminary decision of just over 52 percent. MSG imports from Indonesia face a margin of 6.19 percent, slightly higher than the preliminary decision.

The complaint was lodged by Ajinomoto North America Inc, the North American division of Japan-based Ajinomoto.

In 2013, imports of MSG from China were valued at an estimated $33.5 million and from Indonesia at $6 million, the Commerce Department said.

A decision is due in the case from the U.S. International Trade Commission by Nov. 6. (Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)

