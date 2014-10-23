FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. panel clears duties on MSG from China, Indonesia
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. panel clears duties on MSG from China, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cheap imports of the food additive monosodium glutamate, known as MSG, from China and Indonesia injure American industry, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday, clearing the way for import duties on the goods.

Five ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint brought by Ajinomoto North America Inc, the North American division of Japan-based Ajinomoto Co Inc. One commissioner did not participate.

Under a U.S. Commerce Department ruling, imports from China will now face an anti-dumping duty of 8.3 percent, while imports of MSG from Indonesia will be subject to a duty of 6.19 percent.

Imports of MSG from China totaled about $33.5 million last year, and Indonesian imports were worth about $6 million, according to Commerce Department estimates. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

