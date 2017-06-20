June 20 Agriculture ministers from the United
States, Canada and Mexico expressed a mutual commitment to open
and transparent trade after meeting in Savannah, Georgia, on
Tuesday to discuss the renegotiation of the North American Free
Trade Agreement.
It was the first trilateral meeting between U.S. Agriculture
Secretary Sonny Perdue, Canada's minister of agriculture,
Lawrence MacAulay, and Mexico's secretary of agriculture, Jose
Calzada, since U.S. President Donald Trump said NAFTA would need
to be renegotiated.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)