4 months ago
Trump: Deal with Canada, Mexico, on NAFTA treaty is 'very possible'
April 27, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 4 months ago

Trump: Deal with Canada, Mexico, on NAFTA treaty is 'very possible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a renegotiated trade deal with neighboring Canada and Mexico was "very possible" but that if a "fair deal for all" could not be reached, the NAFTA treaty would be terminated.

Trump's comments on Twitter come one day after he told the leaders of the two countries that he would not end the trade pact. White House officials had earlier said the administration was considering efforts to withdraw from the treaty. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham)

